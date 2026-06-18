Margarita Castro murder: Wilson County family pleads for answers 5 months after shooting

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been more than five months since a Wilson County woman was shot and killed outside her home, and her family says they are refusing to let the case fade from public attention as investigators continue to search for answers.

Margarita “Maggie” Castro was killed Jan. 12 as she returned to her home on Rehnea Drive, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been made. Investigator do believe a silver sedan is involved with the crime.

Her family describes her as a joyful, outgoing presence who made people feel like they mattered.

“Everybody was her best friend,” said Ronald Ramirez, her son-in-law. “She had an amazing laugh. She found the best in everything.”

Known affectionately as “Maggie,” Castro had just celebrated her birthday before she was killed — a milestone her family now recalls with pain.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t even get to open any of her gifts,” Ramirez said. “It’s just a complete tragedy what happened to her.”

Investigators have previously said they believe the shooting was targeted, but have not publicly identified a suspect or motive. The case remains unsolved more than five months later.

The uncertainty has left her family struggling to make sense of what happened.

“She was super energetic. She was full of life,” Ramirez said. “She was everybody’s best friend.”

Ramirez said Castro never spoke of enemies or conflict in her life.

“As far as we know, she had no ill will towards anybody, and no one did towards her,” he said.

The loss has also deeply affected Castro’s grandchildren, the family said.

“My daughter, to this day, wakes up and cries because she misses her grandmother,” Ramirez said. “It’s extremely tough on the whole family.”

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information in the case and says a $15,000 reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

For Castro’s family, the goal is not only accountability but preserving how she is remembered.

“It’s not just the person gone,” Ramirez said. “It’s somebody that was a daughter, somebody’s mother.”

“I want people to be brave, like she was,” he added. “Speak up, come forward if you’ve heard anything or seen anything regarding the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Donnell at 615-444-1412.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.