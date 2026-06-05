Mt. Juliet 55+ Activity Center moving to new, larger home in former police station

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mt. Juliet 55+ Activity Center is moving to a new, larger location on June 15, taking over the old Mount Juliet police station.

Executive Director Valissa Saindon said the move comes after more than a year of work to find a new home for the center, which has outgrown its current space.

"We’ve been working together with the city, with our volunteers, with our staff to make it happen. And finally the day is almost here," Saindon said.

The new building is expected to allow the center to serve double the number of seniors it currently does.

It will also feature a bigger kitchen, a washer and dryer, billiard tables, and rooms purposely designed for the activities seniors will use them for.

Space has been a persistent challenge at the current location.

"We have to move chairs, tables, and it's hard to start anything new because we just don't have the space," Saindon said.

Saindon said the ability to gather is just as important as the classes and activities the center offers.

"Isolation is a big thing with seniors and the older community; coming here, they can make friends," Saindon said.

Travis Perry, 95, has been a regular at the center for the past 5 years. He credits the classes there with a milestone achievement.

"Last year I quit using my cane because of classes here," Perry said.

Perry said he is eager for the move.

"I can't wait to get over there," Perry said.

After moving on June 15, the center will need about a week to prepare the new building before classes resume later in June.

Click here for more information on the move and the services and classes offered at the center.

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