Mt. Juliet arrest two after reportedly stealing nearly $2,800 worth of groceries from Kroger

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 59-year-old man and a 53-year-old Nashville woman were arrested in Mt. Juliet after reportedly stealing nearly $2,800 worth of groceries from a Kroger at Providence Marketplace.

Officers found six full shopping carts stuffed into an SUV and were able to return all items to the store.

The man, who has a history of theft is currently on probation. They were both taken into custody.

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