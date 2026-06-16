Mt. Juliet crash blocks East Division Street

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving injuries has closed part of East Division Street in Mt. Juliet, according to police.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department said the roadway is blocked between Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Golden Bear Gateway.
Authorities expect the closure to last approximately one to two hours.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom