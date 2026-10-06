MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A question on this fall’s ballot could significantly affect how the City of Mt. Juliet handles growth and development, but many neighbors may not know much about it.

The issue centers on whether the city should repeal its home rule charter, a topic city leaders think is complex enough to warrant a series of public meetings before early voting begins.

Watch report from Robb Coles

Mt. Juliet holding town halls to educate public on Home Rule ahead of election

Upcoming Home Rule Town Halls are scheduled for the following times:



October 6 at West Wilson Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

October 8 at Green Hill High School at 6:30 p.m.

October 13 at Mt. Juliet Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

Home rule is part of the city’s governing charter. According to Mt. Juliet Deputy City Manager Michael Mullins, the designation limits the city’s ability to seek certain legislative changes through the state to help collect fees to pay for infrastructure in years to come from development.

“As a home rule charter, we're not eligible for private acts through the state, which affects our impact fees for new development,” Mullins said.

If voters choose to repeal home rule, it could open the door for the state to help Mt. Juliet require developers to help cover some infrastructure costs associated with new neighborhoods, even years after those developments are completed.

Mullins said taxpayers are now often left responsible for maintaining infrastructure such as sidewalks, turn lanes and traffic improvements for developments that came in years ago.

“We need a mechanism, a tool in place to be able to offset that cost versus it falling on a taxpayer to have to maintain that sidewalk, that turning lane, that traffic line,” Mullins said.

The meetings are intended to give residents an opportunity to hear the potential benefits and drawbacks of repealing home rule and make an informed decision at the ballot box.

“The purpose of the town halls is to get in front of as many people before early voting starts,” Mullins said.

Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions and learn more about the measure to weigh pros and cons before heading to the ballot box.

Mt. Juliet City Commissioner Jennifer Milele created a series of detailed infographics explaining what Home Rule is, click here to see those.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.