MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police are warning that junior-senior prank wars are going too far, with more than 13 acts of vandalism reported last week across neighborhoods in the city — and neighbors who aren't even involved are getting caught in the cross fire.

Police said multiple homes in different neighborhoods were vandalized last week in what they believe is a prank war among high school students.

Mt. Juliet homes damaged by vandalism, likely connected to high school prank wars

According to police, as of Sept. 28, nine incident reports have been completed, along with five additional undocumented calls for service related to the issue.

I talked to one homeowner, who asked not to be identified out of fear her home would be targeted again, she shared photos with me of the damage.

Last Wednesday night, she and her husband discovered their door and part of their house were covered in ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, and chocolate syrup. Their car was also hit with spaghetti sauce.

The grease from the condiments stained parts of the house, they said, causing permanent damage in spots.

When police arrived at this particular person’s home, she said officers told her other homes hit in a similar fashion that night had students from Green Hill High School living in them.

However, the homeowner I talked to doesn’t have any teenage children living with her.

That same night, police received multiple calls reporting people driving recklessly through neighborhoods wearing dark clothes and ski masks, and even shooting paintballs at vehicles, causing dents.

Mt. Juliet Police Department said what they're seeing with these pranks crosses the line into property damage — and there are real consequences. Those consequences could include criminal charges or being held financially responsible for the damage.

In a statement, Mt. Juliet Police Chief Tyler Chandler explained the impact taking part in this type of activity can have on a young person’s life.

“We do not want to see a teenager hurt or charged with a crime over something they thought was just a prank,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief Tyler Chandler. “What we are seeing has crossed far beyond harmless fun. When someone damages another person’s property, drives recklessly through a neighborhood, or creates a situation where someone could be seriously injured, there are real consequences. Our hope is that students and parents take this seriously now, before someone gets hurt or a young person makes a decision that follows them much longer than one night.”

The homeowner I spoke with plans to press charges.

If your home has been damaged by the prank wars recently and you’re interested in

doing an interview about it, please reach out at wilson@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.