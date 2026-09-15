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Mt. Juliet police arrest wanted Ohio man, find handgun in waistband

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wanted Ohio man was arrested in Mt. Juliet after police investigating suspicious activity found a handgun in his waistband, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Police said officers were investigating suspicious activity in the parking lot of Ross Dress for Less overnight Monday when they found a vehicle occupied by a 22-year-old Ohio man.

Authorities said the man had been wanted out of Rutherford County since December 2023 for a felony probation violation related to burglary and theft.

As officers took him into custody, police said they found a handgun in his waistband. Investigators later determined he was also a convicted felon in Ohio for felony aggravated possession of drugs and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The man was booked into the Wilson County Jail.

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