Mt. Juliet Police Department raising awareness for e-bike safety after crashes earlier this year

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Department is raising awareness about e-bike safety following several crashes involving electric bikes so far this year.

Class 3 e-bikes can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour.

One popular spot for e-bikes in Mt. Juliet is Cedar Creek Greenway, where Mitchell Carey runs three to four times a week and regularly sees e-bikes on the path.

"Often times they're flying. Something you could see on the road, something you could see downtown. They're rolling," Carey said.

To help keep people safe, Mt. Juliet Police Department has taken to social media, posting this graphic detailing different information on ways to make e-biking safer.

The first step for any rider is making sure the class of bike they are using is allowed where they plan to ride.

In general, class 1 and class 2 e-bikes are allowed on most greenways, while class 3 e-bikes are primarily geared toward riding in bike lanes along streets.

However, checking signage and looking online ahead of time is a good way to go before you start biking a trail.

"Some greenways and pathways will regulate things differently, so you have to really make sure you're paying attention," said Mt. Juliet Police Detective McKenzie Reingardt.

Mt. Juliet has posted some safety tips and information for folks interested in e-bikes.

Mt. Juliet has a map on its website listing different trails.

Some safety tips on that site include the following:



Obey all traffic laws.

Wear a properly fitted helmet.

Yield to emergency vehicles.

Stay alert and avoid distractions.

Use hand signals when turning.

Ride at safe speeds appropriate for conditions.

Never carry extra passengers unless the device is designed for them.

Wear bright or reflective clothing when riding at night.

Regularly inspect brakes, tires, lights, and batteries.

Helmets are required for all riders under 16, though police recommend them for everyone.

I wanted to learn the difference between those bike classes, so I stopped by Biker's Choice Bicycle Shop in Mt. Juliet.

Owner David Hardin broke down the differences between bike classes.

"These are class 2s, which has the throttle assist," Hardin said.

Hardin said class 1 and class 2 e-bikes can reach speeds of up to about 20 miles per hour.

Class 3 e-bikes go faster and are primarily intended for bike lanes — they are not allowed on most greenways.

Hardin also said etiquette on the greenways can make a big difference in terms of safety.

He said to think about those greenways like a two-way street.

"We need to slow down as we pass the walkers, to a more manageable speed,” Hardin said.

Hardin also said communication between walkers and cyclists is also key when they’re passing each other.

Police said doing a little research before heading out can make a big difference to your safety when you’re cycling.

"Our message to everybody is to make sure that you're educated, you're informed, and that’s the best way to keep having fun" Reingardt said.

Riders should also be aware of a new law taking effect July 1 that requires e-bike riders to be at least 16 years old to operate a class 3 e-bike.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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