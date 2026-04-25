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Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to drug, gun and DUI charges

Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to drug, gun and DUI charges
Mt. Juliet Police Department
Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to drug, gun and DUI charges
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Department said an overnight traffic stop led to the arrest of a wanted man and the discovery of suspected drugs and a handgun.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle for failure to maintain lane in the area of South Mt. Juliet Road. During the stop, officers identified the driver as a 40-year-old Mt. Juliet man wanted by Nashville authorities for a probation violation.

Police said officers then found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and a handgun.

Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to drug, gun and DUI charges

The man was taken to the Wilson County Jail and charged with DUI second offense, implied consent, possession of Schedule I fentanyl for resale, possession of Schedule II powdered cocaine for resale, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

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