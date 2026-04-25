Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to drug, gun and DUI charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Department said an overnight traffic stop led to the arrest of a wanted man and the discovery of suspected drugs and a handgun.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle for failure to maintain lane in the area of South Mt. Juliet Road. During the stop, officers identified the driver as a 40-year-old Mt. Juliet man wanted by Nashville authorities for a probation violation.

Police said officers then found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and a handgun.

Mt. Juliet Police Department

The man was taken to the Wilson County Jail and charged with DUI second offense, implied consent, possession of Schedule I fentanyl for resale, possession of Schedule II powdered cocaine for resale, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.