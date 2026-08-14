Mt. Juliet voters to decide this fall if developers should pay more for city growth in years to come

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet voters will decide this fall whether to repeal "home rule" — a change city commissioners said would require developers to pay more toward the long-term costs of roads, sewers, stormwater systems, and parks.

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners recently approved the effort to do a ballot question on the issue in November.

If voters approve the repeal in November, the city would have the authority to fold some of the cost of some long-term infrastructure projects into the impact fees developers pay upfront when they propose new developments.

Impact fees are charges builders pay to help offset the cost of city services — like roads and sewer lines — that new homes and neighborhoods will use.

Right now, much of the funding for long-term infrastructure comes from sales and property taxes, not developers.

Under the current system, the city can ask developers to help cover those long-term costs, and many do — but it is not required.

Mt. Juilet City Commissioner Jennifer Milele told me why she thinks repealing home rule is so important to the long-term success of the city.

“It’s very important because right now we rely mainly on sales tax and property tax. So if we don't set up something now, and have the developers fairly share into the future, then the burdens will always be on the taxpayer,” said Milele, who represents district four on the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.

The money would be used for a variety of infrastructure projects that are necessary years after the development is built.

"We need to set up a structured system that would include roads, sewers, stormwater, and personally, I would like to see one for parks," Commisioner Milele said.

Milele said the change is necessary to keep up with Mt. Juliet's growth and ensure builders — not taxpayers — shoulder a fair share of the burden.

To help residents understand what repealing home rule would mean, the Board of Commissioners plans to hold several town halls before the November vote.

In addition to that, Commissioner Milele has created some infographics to help voters grasp the idea of what the home rule change would mean.

Click here to follow her on Facebook, where those graphics will be published.

Some key takeaways from our conversation: essentially, the source of the city’s charter would be changing from the city to the state, but any changes are still required to receive the typical approval from the board of commissioners.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.