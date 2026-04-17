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Multiple utility poles down, outages reported in Lebanon

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Lebanon Police Department
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Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon Police Department reports multiple utility poles are down between Hartmann Drive and Hunters Village Drive.

Officials said Middle Tennessee Electric has crews on scene working to address the damage.

Several residents have also reported power outages on the north side of town.

It’s unclear how long repairs may take.

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