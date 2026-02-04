Neighbors react to video of deadly officer-involved marina shooting in Mt. Juliet

WILSON CO. TENN. (WTVF) — New surveillance video is providing a clearer look at the tense moments before an officer-involved shooting at Cedar Creek Marina that left three people dead last weekend.

Neighbors who live near the marina shared the video with NewsChannel 5. All sensitive details have been blurred. The footage shown in the video above is to help viewers better understand the intensity of the situation officers were responding to that night.

Dennis Kaney heard the gunshots from the backyard of his Mt. Juliet home.

“We are in the woods, and there are hunters, but one or two in the morning, that’s a little late for gunshots,” Kaney said.

Mount Juliet police said officers fired several shots at 45-year-old Gary Haley Jr. after he fired at them for reasons still under investigation.

“It was just three or four shots — really loud shots,” Kaney said. “I looked out the window and saw all these emergency vehicles over here. I said, ‘uh-oh.’”

Police were first called to the marina around 9:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a man threatening people on the docks.

Surveillance video shared with NewsChannel 5 by a boat owner shows the moments before the officer-involved shooting. The footage shows a hooded figure walking past a body on the docks just before 9:15 p.m.

The unidentified person does not stop to help and continues walking. In the distance, officers can be heard shouting commands.

“Let me see your hands right now — hands,” one officer can be heard yelling.

Minutes later, multiple officers arrive and check on the person lying on the dock.

Witnesses initially believed the man was taken to the hospital. Investigators later confirmed he died. He has been identified as 52-year-old Robert Brogdon.

“That is so sad,” Kaney said after seeing the video.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, after the suspected shooter was later located and gunfire erupted, officers discovered a second victim. That man, 43-year-old Matthew Jones, had also been shot and killed by the same suspect, police said.

Kaney said it’s unsettling knowing the violence happened so close to home, but he’s grateful no officers were injured. “They put themselves in a lot of danger,” Kaney said. “They don’t get enough credit.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Once it is complete, its findings will be turned over to the district attorney for review.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.