New indoor family entertainment center in Mt. Juliet opens over Labor Day weekend

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new family entertainment center has opened in Mt. Juliet, giving neighbors an indoor option for family fun just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Good Clean Fun! Family Entertainment Center held its grand opening Saturday, the result of more than a year and a half of planning by owner David Cahill.

WATCH: Good Clean Fun! opens in Mt. Juliet over Labor Day weekend

Mt. Juliet's new indoor family entertainment center opens just in time for Labor Day weekend

"To see this all come together, all of the people that it took to bring this dream to life, it's been absolutely amazing," Cahill said.

The center features arcade games, snacks, an 18-hole blacklight mini-golf course, a 7D interactive ride and more.

There’s no cover charge to get in; people pay as they go for the games and attractions.

Cahill said the goal was to create a space where people across a wide range of ages could enjoy themselves.

"Not just kids. We want to bring in teenagers, young adults, even adults who still have a bit of a kid at heart," Cahill said.

Creating a family entertainment center in Mt. Juliet that people could enjoy regardless of the weather was important to Cahill.

"This area is so family-focused, but there's not a lot of things to go and do as a family that are indoors," Cahill said.

That indoor element was a major draw for Nick Schwarz, who brought his son Ivan and daughter to the center two out of the past three days over the holiday weekend — complete with face paint and a balloon sword.

The Schwarz family came back a second day, bringing mom along.

"It's super cool. It's right down the road. Fun local place," Nick Schwarz said.

Click here for more information about the Good Clean Fun! Family Entertainment Center.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel.com.