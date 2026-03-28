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Overturned semi shuts lane on S. Hartmann near I-40

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Lebanon Police Department
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Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down one northbound lane of South Hartmann Drive near the Interstate 40 overpass, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officials said drivers should expect intermittent lane closures as crews work to clear the scene.

Only minor injuries were reported.

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