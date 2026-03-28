Overturned semi shuts lane on S. Hartmann near I-40

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down one northbound lane of South Hartmann Drive near the Interstate 40 overpass, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
Officials said drivers should expect intermittent lane closures as crews work to clear the scene.
Only minor injuries were reported.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp