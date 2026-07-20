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Person experiencing emotional crisis on Tennessee highway overpass helped by police

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — An individual experiencing an emotional crisis on an Interstate 40 was helped by Mt. Juliet firefighters and police officers on Monday morning. The person was safely transported to mental health professionals to receive further assistance.

The individual was spotted by a citizen who contacted the Advance Response Communications Center. An ARCC operator then directed firefighters and police to the situation on S. Mt. Juliet Road over I-40 after the operator used the city's public safety cameras to precisely locate the person.

The right northbound lane on I-40 at the overpass was briefly blocked while emergency responders cared for the person.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

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