Mt. Juliet railroad crossing repaired; delays continue nearby

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The railroad crossing arms at Mt. Juliet Road and Industrial Drive are now functioning properly, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Police said officers are now assisting with traffic control near Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive for a funeral service Wednesday morning.

MJPD said motorists should expect minor delays in the area due to limited parking and asked drivers to use patience while traveling nearby.