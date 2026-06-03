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Mt. Juliet railroad crossing repaired; delays continue nearby

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MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The railroad crossing arms at Mt. Juliet Road and Industrial Drive are now functioning properly, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Police said officers are now assisting with traffic control near Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive for a funeral service Wednesday morning.

MJPD said motorists should expect minor delays in the area due to limited parking and asked drivers to use patience while traveling nearby.

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Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

- Lelan Statom

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.