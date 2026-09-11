NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Lebanon this Saturday morning for Sherry's Run, an annual fundraiser supporting people battling cancer.

The event benefits Sherry's Hope, a Wilson County nonprofit that helps cover the costs some people may struggle with after receiving a cancer diagnosis — including medical bills, prescription costs, house payments, rent, utilities, gas, and groceries.

Watch full report from Robb Coles

Sherry's Run bringing thousands to Lebanon to raise money for cancer patients this Saturday

This year's 5K will include a special honor for Jayden Bailey, a Lebanon High School student who died in February after battling cancer.

Organizers say they plan to present his family with something on Saturday in his memory.

Organizers expect around 3,000 runners and volunteers to participate.

Registration remains open until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The run will also impact traffic, with some partial road closures Saturday morning, click here for more information about that.

Barbara Heston has been part of Sherry's Run since the beginning.

She has a shirt from every year dating back to 2002, when the event first started.

"I have every shirt from 2002 when Sherry's Run first started in my closet. I save them every year," Heston said.

In 2019, Heston's husband was diagnosed with cancer.

"We found out he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer that had metastasized," Heston said.

He died a few months later. During that difficult time, Sherry's Run reached out.

"Sherry's Run contacted me right away and said, 'What can we do to help you, Barbara?'" Heston said.

The organization traces its roots to a similar battle. Sherry Whitaker, for whom the event is named, died from colon cancer in 2004.

For Heston, seeing the community show up year after year carries deep meaning.

"You wouldn't believe the thousands that come for this race," Heston said.

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Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.