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Sinkhole closes lane on North Mt. Juliet Road

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sinkhole has forced the closure of the northbound right lane on North Mt. Juliet Road near Northwest Rutland Road, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is en route to evaluate the sinkhole and begin repairs, police said.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

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NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.