Sinkhole closes lane on North Mt. Juliet Road

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sinkhole has forced the closure of the northbound right lane on North Mt. Juliet Road near Northwest Rutland Road, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is en route to evaluate the sinkhole and begin repairs, police said.
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As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp