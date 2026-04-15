Sudden bridge closure forcing trucks onto a tiny one-lane road, and neighbors are fed up

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bridge closure in Wilson County is pushing heavy traffic and oversized loads onto a one-lane road that is not designed to handle the volume.

Neighbors sent me photos of the unusual traffic on Locust Grove Road, which is about as wide as a driveway. The influx of vehicles is the result of a bridge closure a mile away on Eastover Road.

Provided by: Kenneth Pannell

"This road out here typically serves the folks that live on this road. Very quiet, very peaceful," Bo Irvin said. "We started seeing the influx of traffic and noticed that something was wrong."

Kenneth and Betsy Pannell reached out to me, saying they have had to put out cinder blocks to keep drivers off their property.

"Two vehicles cannot meet without one getting to the other, and sometimes there's just not a place to go," Betsy Pannell said. "The neighborhood has not had any answers as to what's going on and when they will start doing any repairs."

The Eastover Road bridge over Spring Creek closed in January. An evaluation provided by the Wilson County Road Commission dated Dec. 30, 2025, said the bridge could no longer safely carry traffic. The report cited corroded beams, deteriorating concrete piers, and substandard safety railings.

The road superintendent told me private contractors are developing an early design that will go to the state for initial approval, which includes a review of how water flows under the bridge. A grant application has also been filed to help advance the project.

The timeline for repairs remains vague, with estimates ranging from six months to more than a year.

What is happening in Watertown may not be unique. A February 2026 Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations report puts Wilson County's transportation-only infrastructure needs at more than $554 million through 2029.

According to the commission, changes in data sources can affect the inventory. In 2024, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) adopted a new method for assessing bridges in response to a broader change in federal policy. This contributed to a larger increase in reported bridge infrastructure needs compared to previous years.

When I reached out to TDOT, officials said the update changed how truck weight rules are incorporated into bridge ratings.

While Locust Grove Road is not an official detour, it has become one for many drivers.

I reached out to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office about the neighborhood's specific concerns.

"I think what would help us would be more signage, that this is not through traffic, and then enforcement of that," Irvin said.

The sheriff's office posted alternate routes around the bridge closure, including Mill Road or Spring Creek Lane.

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