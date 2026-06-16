Suggs Creek Bridge closure extended in Gladeville, hurting nearby business

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Suggs Creek Bridge in Gladeville has been closed since January, and the project that was supposed to wrap up by early July is now expected to stretch into August.

The bridge is being fully replaced with a new structure, forcing drivers to detour and cutting off a significant portion of traffic to a nearby business.

Click here for more information about bridges in Wilson County that are being replaced.

Charlie Patel, who owns Sugg's Creek Market just down the street from the closure, said the downturn in his business has been severe.

"I would say 70, 75 percent, something like that," said Charlie Patel, owner of Suggs Creek Market.

To stay afloat, Patel has leaned on social media outreach, and neighbors in the area have made a point of stopping in to support him. But he said he is ready for the bridge to reopen.

"Are you sort of counting the days until that opens back up?" I asked.

"Yep, I am ready for it," Patel said.

Neighbors I spoke to said the bridge closure can add anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes to their commutes, depending on the time of day and where they’re going.

They also raised concerns about what appeared to be long stretches of time when no one was visibly working on the project.

I brought those concerns to Steve Murphy, the road superintendent with the Wilson County Road Commission.

“That could have been weather issues, it could have been the water in the creek or it could have been something with the [utility] lines," Murphy said.

Murphy said delays have been caused by factors including the relocation of a utility line and weather, particularly recent rainfall.

He said crews are hoping to set the beams on the new bridge this week and after that things should speed up.

However, he said he understands the frustration many folks feel. He even drives through the area himself.

"Be patient with us and let us get it done," Murphy said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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