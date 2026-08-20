Tenn. family recounts being on state fair ride during malfunction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A night at the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair turned frightening when a popular ride appeared to malfunction, sending several riders to the emergency room.

Officials said nine people were involved in an incident on the Wave Swinger ride, where they came in contact with the surrounding fence as the swings came down.

Four were taken to the emergency room, and all four have since been released.

Five others were treated for injuries at the medical center at the fair.

Jamie Nowak watched her husband and 2 kids on the ride when the incident happened.

"I think I blacked out, I'm so thankful my 5-year-old was not on the outer row," said Jamie Nowak.

The Wave Swinger is a spinning ride with swings.

Her husband, Tim, rides it often — 4 to 5 times that night alone — but both said something felt different this time.

"It was coming down too fast and it was still spinning too fast," Jamie said.

"This feels a little stranger compared to the other times," said Tim Nowak.

Then the swings crossed over the fence surrounding the ride.

"As the outside row got closer to the rail, we realized they're not in the ride; they're not inside the gate," Jamie said.

"Pretty much the entire outer row as I observed, it starts banging against the top of the rail, and then the majority of those people end up on the outside of the rail," Jamie said.

While Tim and his youngest child were on an interior row, their 10-year-old was on the outside, close to the fence.

“I was like, ‘What things are on the other side of this that he could potentially run into?’ My biggest worry was a leg getting stuck in one of those — in the fence,” Tim said.

Crews and bystanders rushed in to help.

State fair officials said medical teams arrived immediately.

Following the incident, state officials stopped allowing the Wave Swinger to operate until manufacturers take a closer look.

According to the state, an inspector examined the ride on August 12 and after the accident and did not find anything abnormal about it.

No one in the Nowak family was hurt, but Tim said it will be a while before they ride the Wave Swinger again.

"I think it might take a little time, especially for my little guy," Tim said.

State fair leaders said nine people were treated for injuries after the incident.

Five of those were released after receiving care at the fair’s medical center, the other four were taken to the emergency room and later released.

Below is a statement from both the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair and Reithoffer Shows.

Statement from Reithoffer Shows:

"We are aware of an incident involving our Wave Swinger ride. The ride stopped, and as it was coming down, a few guests came into contact with the surrounding fence.



A state inspector is currently examining the ride and, at this time, has found no abnormality with the ride.



We do not have any additional information to report at this time and will provide further updates when more information becomes available."

Statement from Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair:

"Nine guests were involved in an incident. Five guests were released at the fairgrounds and four guests were transported to the hospital for further testing.



Response was immediate and all guests were provided professional medical attention. They were taken to our new on-site medical facility adjacent to the amusement rides and received care immediately from staff by Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Ascension Saint Thomas professionals."

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