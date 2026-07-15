This Mt. Juliet neighbor has battled flooding for decades, and significant help is at least a year away

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A concrete blockage in a culvert is preventing a full repair, leaving a Belinda City neighborhood vulnerable to flooding with every rainstorm.

Bursts of heavy rain over the last week have led to flooding in many neighborhoods, including in Mt. Juliet.

Lori Gossett has lived in her Belinda City neighborhood since 1989 and has spent the past 20 years piling up cinder blocks around part of her yard to hold back floodwaters during storms.

When Gossett bought her home, it was not in a flood zone, but it is now. She said she cannot even go on vacation without having someone watch her house.

"I bought my house in February of ‘89," Gossett said. "I have kids I've raised here. I got grandkids I've raised here.”

A culvert across the street connects to a ditch and a creek behind her home.

The system worked for years, but Gossett said things changed around the year 2000 when development started nearby.

"2000, 2001. In that era, they started building," Gossett said.

She said that's when storms began pushing more water into her neighborhood.

City Commissioner Jennifer Milele looked into the problem and found that concrete is blocking part of the culvert across the street.

"Public works went in there to see about removing the concrete, but it would compromise the entire culvert, so they can't do anything about that; they just have to keep cleaning out the drains," said Commisioner Milele, who represents district four of Mt. Juliet.

Milele said Mt. Juliet has formed a stormwater utility to help direct resources to neighbors dealing with flooding issues.

The concrete is just one part of the problem in the area where Gossett lives. Her street, yard, and neighbors yards flood so frequently the ground is soft and holes can form.

Gossett had hoped new and deeper retention ponds in nearby development might be part of the solution.

"New, more retention ponds, deeper retention ponds," Gossett said.

However, I asked Milele about that, and it sounds like it’s not possible.

"There's really no other areas around here to do a detention pond or add another one," Milele said.

Milele said the city is working with developers to prevent these problems in the future.

Some culverts in Belinda City are at the top of the list to get fixed, but for Gossett, that means waiting until next year.

Leaving her, and many neighbors nearby, frustrated.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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