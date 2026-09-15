Traffic stop leads to arrest of Nashville man wanted on child abuse warrants

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A traffic stop near Providence Marketplace led to the arrest of a Nashville man wanted on several serious charges out of Rutherford County, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Police said an officer stopped a vehicle on South Mt. Juliet Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday for a registration violation.

During the stop, the officer identified the driver as a 30-year-old Nashville man and discovered he had four active warrants from Rutherford County.

The warrants included aggravated assault, domestic assault and two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment involving a child younger than 8, according to police.

The man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wilson County Jail.