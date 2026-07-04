Trousdale Ferry Pike closed indefinitely in Wilson County after utility poles snap

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Trousdale Ferry Pike is closed indefinitely as utility crews repair multiple snapped power poles.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, Trousdale Ferry Pike is closed between Peyton Road and Bethany Lane while Middle Tennessee Electric works to repair the damage.

Residents who live within the closure area will still be allowed through.

All other motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until repairs are complete.