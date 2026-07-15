True Rescue raises more than $50,000 after flooding damages Mt. Juliet animal rescue

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet animal rescue has raised more than $50,000 in donations after flooding damaged its shelter on July 8.

In a social media update, True Rescue said the money, along with donated supplies from supporters, will allow the organization to repair the damage and help replace supplies lost in the flooding.

The nonprofit initially set a goal of raising $30,000 to permanently waterproof the back of its 7,000-square-foot building and install a drainage pipe system to help prevent future flooding. The organization said donations have now exceeded that goal and will also cover an estimated $22,000 roof replacement.

In addition to financial contributions, True Rescue said supporters donated food, treats, toys and other supplies to replace items damaged in the flooding and help meet the shelter's day-to-day needs.

True Rescue said its next long-term goal is to open a low-cost veterinary clinic. The nonprofit plans to begin with a mobile clinic while seeking permits to build a permanent clinic inside its shelter.

Those interested in supporting True Rescue can donate on their website.

Have you visited or supported True Rescue? I'd love to hear from you. You can email me at jessica.genader@newschannel5.com.