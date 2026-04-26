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Water issue reported at busy Lebanon intersection, police monitoring area

Water issue reported at busy Lebanon intersection, police monitoring area
Lebanon Police Department
Water issue reported at busy Lebanon intersection, police monitoring area
Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon Water Department is aware of a water issue at the intersection of North Cumberland Street and Forrest Avenue, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said officers are also monitoring the intersection in case conditions worsen.

No additional details were immediately released, including what caused the issue or whether traffic has been impacted.

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