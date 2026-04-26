Water issue reported at busy Lebanon intersection, police monitoring area

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon Water Department is aware of a water issue at the intersection of North Cumberland Street and Forrest Avenue, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
Police said officers are also monitoring the intersection in case conditions worsen.
No additional details were immediately released, including what caused the issue or whether traffic has been impacted.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom