WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some students at Watertown Elementary School in Wilson County helped their school win a $10,000 grant. It was one of only five schools in the country to receive the award.

Fifth graders Scarlett Brown and Jessiekate Phillips participated in an online program last winter to learn Hands-Only CPR as part of the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge.

Watch report from Robb Coles

Watertown Elementary wins $10,000 grant after students learn hands-only CPR

22 students at the school took part in the program.

For every 18 students who take part in the program, the school gets one chance at winning the grant.

"So that's right, we had one opportunity, and we were chosen," said Watertown Elementary School Principal Kathleen Davis.

The grant, funded by the American Heart Association and the NFL, must be used for physical activity equipment. This fall, the school received a visit from T-Rac along with a five-figure check.

Principal Kathleen Davis said the school plans to use the money to add equipment for indoor gym use during recess when weather keeps students from going outside.

While the equipment will be nice, Davis said the skills these kids learned could make a difference.

"That's something it could help a grandparent. You know, it's the same thing about teaching children to dial 911. Now they have another tool in their toolbox to maybe potentially help somebody," Davis said.

Davis said she hopes to have the new physical education equipment purchased by November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.