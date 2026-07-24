Wilson County election commission drives early voting awareness with creative social media picture push

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Election Commission hopes that social media posts will encourage voters to turn out during early voting ahead of the August 6 election and primary.

Leaders at the commission set up a movie premiere-style backdrop, signs, and stickers at a polling place to make the voting experience more shareable on social media.

"We want voting to be serious, obviously, but we also want them to have a little bit of fun doing it," said Tammy Smith, administrator of elections for Wilson County.

The goal is for voters to photograph themselves at the polls and post the images to their social media feeds to spread awareness about early voting.

"The idea was to try to grow the number of people voting,” Smith said.

In just a few days, the commission's Facebook feed was flooded with pictures and gained significant traction online.

"I've had several friends post about voting, and it does remind you, I need to get out and vote," said Wilson County voter Tonya Pritchard.

For Lebanon resident Amy Turley, snapping a photo at the polls has become a tradition.

"I always do this so I can remind my friends on my feed that, oh yeah, we need to vote," Turley said.

Early voting runs through August 1. Election Day is August 6.

In Wilson County you can cast your ballot early at the election commission office in Lebanon, the Mt. Juliet Community Center, Watertown Community Center, or Gladeville Community Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.