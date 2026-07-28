Wilson County first-year teacher starting her teaching career at elementary school she attended growing up

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even with students still enjoying their final days of summer break, teachers in Wilson County are already back preparing for a new school year.

For at least one teacher at Stoner Creek Elementary, it's not just the start of a school year, it’s the start of her career and a full-circle moment.

Teachers have a first day of school every year, but they only get one first first day, starting their teaching career.

"This is my first classroom I got to set up on my own,” said Sara Short, a 4th grade teacher starting at Stoner Creek Elementary. "I think once the kids start coming, it'll start being a little more real, but yes, it's definitely a little surreal."

She’ll be teaching 4th graders this year.

Coincidentally, when she was in 4th grade, that’s when she decided she wanted to teach.

She said the inspiration to do that came from her teachers that year.

"It was my 4th grade teachers and I do have the privilege to say they're still both teachers here," Short said.

Short isn’t just starting her career at Stoner Creek Elementary in Mt. Juilet, she also attended that school when she was kid.

I got a chance to talk to those two teachers who changed Short's life.

I asked Jorie Gerik and Jessica Moses how seeing a former student becoming a teacher and working with them made them feel.

“Old,” Gerik jokingly said. “It’s full circle to watch someone grow up and then see and get to be a part of their accomplishments,” said Gerik and Moses.

While some students may be counting the days left of summer vacation, Short is counting the minutes until her full circle is complete.

The first day of school in Wilson County is Monday, August 3rd.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.