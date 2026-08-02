Wilson County neighbors voice concerns over proposed sewer plant site near their homes

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors near one of four finalist sites for Lebanon's new wastewater treatment plant are raising concerns about noise, odor, and property values as the selection process moves closer to a decision.

The Lebanon Wastewater Treatment Plant Site Selection Committee will announce rankings for the four finalist locations at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Lebanon building.

One of those sites sits in and near the Rolling Hills neighborhood, outside of the city of Lebanon in Wilson County.

"It's very quiet. Cars aren't speeding. It's one way in, one way out. It's a beautiful circle," said Lisa Currey, a neighbor who lives across the street from the proposed site.

Many residents in the neighborhood have lived there for decades.

"We've all been here a minimum of probably 10 years. The rest of us have been here 30, 35, 40 years since the 70s when it was built," said Greg Watkins, a neighbor whose property sits next to the proposed site.

When I arrived for an interview with Currey on Sunday, dozens of neighbors who also oppose the project joined her.

"None of us want that here. I mean, we can see the support that we have," Currey said.

Watkins described the neighborhood as a place defined by its natural surroundings.

"It's serenity. There's wildlife everywhere, there's agriculture around us," Watkins said.

Currey is worried about what both the construction process and the finished facility would mean for the area for wildlife and the people who live there.

"It's going to be a lot of noise, and then after the completion, the question becomes: What's the smell? Are we going to be dealing with that on an ongoing basis?" Currey said.

This site sits outside of the city limits of Lebanon in Wilson County, some neighbors said the sewer for the city should be located within city limits.

Watkins echoed those concerns and pointed to the wildlife that defines the neighborhood too.

"We got deer, wild turkey, every kind of animal that would be known around here. It's a matter of just keeping that part of it intact, because they're building everywhere," Watkins said.

Both residents are also worried about what a nearby sewer plant could do to their property values.

"I mean, you got a sewer plant in your backyard. I'm not going to be able to sell my property for a prime number," Watkins said.

When the short list of four finalist sites was announced, I spoke to Jeff Baines, chair of the Lebanon Wastewater Site Selection Committee.

He said all the property owners on the finalist list have indicated a willingness to negotiate.

"These four said we're willing to work with us, didn't say they will sell; they said they'd work with us," Baines said.

Baines said community impact is one of several factors the committee weighs when evaluating sites.

Other factors include environmental impact, existing infrastructure, size and more.

The committee's next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The site near Currey’s and Watkins’ houses would have an entrance off of Horn Spring Road, with more than 100 acres combining two plots. The other sites in contention include the Rockwood site on Hartman Drive, combining some lots for about a 100-acre plot, a 150-acre site on Maple Hill Road, and a more than 60-acre site near Mann Road and Berea Church.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.