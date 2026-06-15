Wilson County to conduct HazMat exercise at fairgrounds Tuesday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and several partner agencies will conduct a full-scale hazardous materials exercise Tuesday at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Officials said residents may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles, first responders and other emergency personnel in the area during the training.
Wilson County EMA emphasized that the event is only a drill and does not pose any threat to the public.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom