Wilson County voters head to polls for county general election and primary vote

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County voters are casting their ballots Thursday in a county general election that includes races for county mayor, county commission seats, school board members and more.

I stopped by the polls at the Mt. Juliet Community Center to hear from voters, about what issues in the county they would like to see addressed by the people who win in the election.

Infrastructure and growth concerns were a common theme.

"I'd like to see a lot of the roads and sidewalks taken care of,” said David Fox, a Wilson County voter.

Fox would also like to see expanded options for public transportation, especially for people with limited income.

Denice Curtis is hoping that as more people move into the county, the roads are ready for them.

"Making sure that we have enough red lights and we have enough streets. Three, four, and five-lane streets so that traffic is not bogged down every day just trying to get down the street," Curtis said.

The turnout at the Mt. Juliet Community Center appeared strong Thursday.

"I think it's a good turnout today, it was pretty packed in there," Curtis said.

I also spoke to Teresa Baker, who said rapid growth is a top concern for her.

"The county is growing so so fast. "I want people to be in office that are going to be mindful of the effect of the fast growth on the people that have been here awhile."

Baker also wants elected leaders to stay focused on the people who showed up to vote them in.

"Really take into consideration the voters more than the donors," Baker said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com

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