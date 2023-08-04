Stay safe at the Music City Grand Prix! Here's what you need to know.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands are planning on attending the Music City Grand Prix this weekend and with that comes the importance of safety for the fans, staff and drivers.

Since the event takes place by Nissan Stadium and downtown, there are different sets of rules for people to follow throughout the weekend.

One thing fans will notice is they will have to go through metal detectors and get their bags checked. There is a clear bag policy in place, just like if you were going to any Nissan event.

A reminder that food, beverages and alcoholic beverages cannot be brought inside the gates.

The following items are also prohibited: Ladders, Scaffolding or other Structures, Lawn Chairs, Firearms or other Weapons, Drones, Scooters, Skateboards, Bicycles, Roller Blades, Large Strollers, Wagons, Coolers and Metal Water Bottles.

For more information on schedules, parking and all else related to the Grand Prix, visit our guide!