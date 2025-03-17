Stay safe from scams: How to spot unreliable contractors after tornado damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know families in Rutherford and Bedford counties will be out again today cleaning up after the EF-1 tornado.

And during this time when some are looking for easy and affordable repairs others are hoping to test their luck to make a quick buck.

These contractors that go door to door looking to take advantage of a really vulnerable situation. While there are plenty of reputable workers out there, we want you to be aware that not all are like that.

These so-called bad guys take the money and don't show up or show up and perform shoddy work that's not up to code.

AAA says there are typically some red flags that give away their scheme like if they ask you to pay in full upfront or discourage you from contacting your insurance company.

They also may offer up a contract with a lot of blanks and pressure you to sign.

AAA says the best way to know hiring someone reliable is to ask for their insurance company and local references.

You'll have to do some homework by checking these sources, but it could save you a lot in the end.

Also - don't be afraid to get more than one estimate.

If a deal seems too good to be true - it likely is.

There's a lot of great, local help out there and we want to make sure you're covered.

If you believe you’ve been approached by an unlicensed contractor or adjuster, or have been encouraged to fabricate an insurance claim, contact your insurance company or the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) immediately.

That number is: 800-835-6422.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.