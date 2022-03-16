Watch
Stay safe on St. Patrick's Day with free AAA towing service

Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 17:04:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether a member of AAA or not, free towing services will be available as a backup plan for impaired drivers from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday.

AAA's Tow to Go program is focused on keeping drivers safe during St. Patrick's Day celebrations, but the company asks that its service be treated as a last resort.

If called upon, a tow truck will transport a would-be impaired driver and his/her vehicle within a 10 mile radius to a safe resting location. However, it does limit its service to one passenger per vehicle.

“Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA tow to go st. patrick's day service

To take advantage of the service, drivers can call 855-286-9246

