Step into the season of joy with holiday light displays around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season is finally here and one of our favorite parts of this time of year is seeing all of the beautiful lights around the area!
We want to make sure you get to enjoy the view as well, so we've gathered a list of the best spots around the area for holiday lights!
These are in no particular order, but if you head out to one of these spots, be sure to share your pics with us!
Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood
From the 22nd through January 5, you can enjoy a magical one-mile walk through Cheekwood's gardens as they are illuminated with beautiful holiday lights.
Prices vary, adult prices range from $26 – $32; youth prices range from $20 – $26.
Christmas Lights at Gaylord Opryland
Stroll the Magnolia Lawn from November 8th through January 4 and view a beautiful display of more than 3 million holiday lights! You can do this nightly from 5:20 p.m. to midnight.
The Dancing Lights of Christmas
It's Tennessee's largest drive thru light and music show and it's one you don't want to miss! For just $35, you can see an incredible light show and gain admission to Santa's Village, visiting with Santa and petting the animals in the petting zoo!
The Dancing Lights of Christmas is open rain or shine and on all holidays.
It will run from Friday, November 8 through Saturday, January 4.
Hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
You can purchase tickets here.
Franktowns Festival of Lights
Out and about in Williamson County? Head on over here any night of the week from November 22 to December 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The mile and a half drive thru features more than 200 synchronized lights! You can also enjoy holiday music, their Christmas tree and make s'mores by the fire pits!
You can purchase tickets here.
Zoolumination
It's a chance to see the zoo in a whole new light! Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo is the country's largest lantern festival and it kicks off on November 14!
Tickets are available for purchase here.con
Holly Jolly Festival of Lights
Beginning November 29 and going all the way through December 22, you can immerse yourself in the holiday magic at Lucky Ladd Farms with their walk-through Christmas light attraction.
You can purchase tickets here.
Christmas on the Cumberland
Admission is free and open to the public for this one! View more than one million lights at McGregor Park and Cumberland Riverwalk from November 23 through January 2!
5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday
5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Friday through Saturday
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
