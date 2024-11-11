Step into the season of joy with holiday light displays around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season is finally here and one of our favorite parts of this time of year is seeing all of the beautiful lights around the area!

We want to make sure you get to enjoy the view as well, so we've gathered a list of the best spots around the area for holiday lights!

These are in no particular order, but if you head out to one of these spots, be sure to share your pics with us!