Steps to take when checking for breast cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Native Nashvillian Greta Hollar creates content about the city and her travels.

But most recently after one trip, she found a lump while doing her monthly self-breast examination.

Greta mentioned it to her mom, who is a nurse, and told her to get it checked out. A biopsy determined the lump was stage one breast cancer. She has since finished her chemo but has some procedures coming up.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but staying on top of your checkups is a year-round thought.

"Everybody should be aware of it every single month because there is a three-pronged approach to surveillance," said Dr. Mark Cooper with the Sarah Cannon Institute at TriStar Centennial.

The approach is simple:



Monthly self-breast examinations

Yearly Physical Exams

Yearly Screening Mammogram

"They're not mutually exclusive. You can't do one without the other," Dr. Cooper said.

Checking for breast cancer starts early. Dr. Cooper said at 20 you should start self-exams. At 30, transition to physical exams with your primary care. At 40 you should start getting mammograms. That is unless there is a family history of breast cancer.

Getting something checked that you are not sure about can make all the difference.

"You'll feel so much better knowing you got it checked out and that it's nothing then if you wait and wait and wait, and it gets worse and worse," Greta said.

