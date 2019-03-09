Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Stewart County Deputy seizes $400,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Posted: 1:34 PM, Mar 09, 2019
Updated: 2019-03-09 19:34:28Z
items.[0].image.alt
pot.jpg

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 30 pounds of marijuana with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized during a traffic stop in Stewart County this weekend.

Deputy Lee Miller stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest of 27-year-old Stanley Beasley Jr. of Memphis. Along with the marijuana, a significant amount of cash was found in the vehicle as well.

This is estimated to be the largest amount of high grade marijuana that has ever been seized in the county.

Beasley is being held in jail under a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Add NewsChannel 5 to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more