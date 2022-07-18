NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stolen food truck out of Nashville led investigators in Clarksville to the discovery of other stolen vehicles.

The owner of "Sugaboats" has a tracker hidden on her food trailer. When it disappeared Thursday from its parking spot on a lot off of Rosa L. Parks Blvd., owner Shilon Calbert had to know where it went.

"That's all I had left of my restaurant — my food truck — and now I don't have it," Calbert said.

Her food truck, which she built when she scaled back her food business at the start of the pandemic, pinged miles away in Clarksville.

"I'm going to tell you my adrenaline was pumping so hard. I couldn't get there fast enough! It was almost like an hour and 30 minutes away, so I told my sister, 'let's go!'" Calbert said.

Calbert called the police and officers met her at the property. She didn't walk on it at first.

"[The property owners] wouldn't allow us on their property, so we actually had to stand across the street on someone else's property and film their property, and I told them, 'I'm going to expose y'all,'" she said.

In videos Calbert shared with NewsChannel 5, multiple vehicles, including food trucks and at least one RV, were parked on the property. Like her food truck, she said investigators told her the other vehicles were stolen.

Calbert said the alleged thieves had already started to dismantle her truck.

"Only time I got to go on the property was with the detective to actually walk on there and point out all my stuff they had took out. The equipment was like sitting on the outside... two deep fryers, a flat top, the whole fire suppression system, the hood vents. It had two open windows. They had taken a whole window out," she said.

Investigators towed her vehicle from the property. She could have the trailer back soon, but she's not sure how much she can salvage.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for more information on this story, including more details about the other vehicles on the property and if any charges are pending.