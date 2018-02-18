Stolen Vehicle Found Crashed, Empty On Interstate 65

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A stolen vehicle crashed overnight in North Nashville, and police have been looking for the juveniles they believe were inside at the time of the wreck.
The vehicle crashed on Interstate 65 South at Exit 85 near Metrocenter Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said the vehicle was not being pursued when it crashed.
When police got to the scene, they discovered it was a stolen vehicle.
Authorities added they believe three juveniles were in the vehicle when it flipped over, but they were gone when officers arrived.
The investigation remained ongoing.