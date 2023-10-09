'Stop The Land Grab,' 'Our Voices Matter.' Signs address some of the concerns about growth in Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing that makes Middle Tennessee so special is the landscape.

In Williamson County, some farmland has looked the same for hundreds of years!

This month, new yard signs started going up that say things like 'Stop The Land Grab' and 'Our Voices Matter.' They are meant to send a message about the area's precious properties. The grassroots group Citizens Against Reckless Expansion said more than 100 signs have been given out to residents.

Right now, the Williamson County Growth Plan Coordinating Committee is debating which land in the county that's not inside city limits should be added to the urban growth boundary.

Properties inside a UGB can be developed by a city. In Williamson County the six municipalities are Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Fairview, Nolensville and Thompson's Station.

Thomas Stephenson's family has lived in Williamson County for 200 years. His family helped lay the foundation.

"Big lots, big neighborhoods with big yards and preserving what the landscape looks like. In recent years, that seems to have been lost," Thomas Stephenson said. "We're plopping up apartments and town homes right next to farmland."

There have been a few public meetings about how to revise the Plan, which is 20 years old.

Virginia Evans, 92, says she's in this for the long haul.

"I love my state and I love my community and I will fight for it till the death," Evans said.

The next meeting was set for Friday, but it's been moved to Monday, October 16. It will be at the Williamson County Enrichment Center at 9 a.m.