'Stop the madness': Residents argue certain proposals for expansion in Williamson Co. would be reckless

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are almost twice as many people living in Williamson County as there were 22 years ago, but the county hasn't revised it's growth plan since 2001.

Williamson County's Growth Plan Coordinating Committee met on Tuesday. It's made up of 16 leaders from around the county. They're looking at where development makes sense in the future. Planners outline this process online.

At the meeting, dozens of people showed up in matching yellow shirts that read C.A.R.E. Citizens Against Reckless Expansion. They argued Spring Hill and Thompson's Station don't need any more land for projects, and recent development in those communities has put a squeeze on schools, the sheriff's office and their streets.

"Now, unfortunately there is nothing we can do about what they've approved," said Adam Melcher, a resident in an unincorporated area of Williamson County. "This committee can stop the madness from continuing."

Spring Hill's city administrator said she knows people have concerns. But based on growth projections, expansion is necessary.

"The whole purpose of an urban growth boundary is for a municipality to be able to plan for the future," said Pam Caskie, Spring Hill City Administrator. "And if you go around and say this one doesn't want in, this one doesn't want in, then where are you?"

The next county-wide meeting is October 13. Once the committee members get on the same page, there will be smaller public hearings in each community. Then, jurisdictions will ratify a new growth plan likely early next year.

This map shows proposed changes to urban growth boundaries in Williamson County. Dark colors represent the current city limits. Lighter shades of the same color show proposed additions to the city. It's all subject to change.

