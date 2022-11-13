'Stop the Violence': Basketball camp aims to keep kids safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Putting an end to youth violence was the message at a local high school gym on Saturday.

The nonprofit Forever Don hosted a free basketball and cheer camp for kids of all ages at McGavock High School.

Coach Juan Adams started the program in 2018 after his son was a victim of gun violence.

He said he wants to expose children to good role models and help them see the value in good decision-making.

"His name was Brandon Adams; we called him B-Don. He actually got killed in a parking lot back in October 2018. Due to that tragedy, what we wanted to do is start making awareness to violence and what's going on in our community in the Middle Tennessee area. To let kids now, 'hey, start thinking about your future; think about the people you're hanging around.' And knowing that violence and things is real and it can happen to you," Adams said.

About 30 children participated in the camp, and organizers said they'll be back next year with the goal of packing a whole gym.