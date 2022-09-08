Store owner threatened in Green Hills after shoplifting suspects steal designer bags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.

Designer Finds is a consignment shop that's been in Green Hills for nearly two decades. On Wednesday, one of the owners encountered a scary situation. Because she is worried about her safety, NewsChannel 5 is protecting her identity.

"After shopping for a little bit, and pretending to shop, they grabbed the bags and ran out the door, and I ran after them, which I should not do, and I do not recommend," the owner said.

Then, it took a dangerous turn.

"When I and got to their vehicle, the one girl in the passenger seat did pull me into the car, and at that point, they said that basically, they were going to run me over, and the girl started the car, and we went down the road, and they pulled guns."

Eventually, the victim bailed from the car.

"It was not smart, but at least now I’m hoping maybe something will be done about it."

The duo got away with two Louis Vuitton duffle bags. She believes they checked out the store the day before as well.

It was caught on their surveillance system:

Designer Finds surveillance photo



Unfortunately, it's not the first time a group of women has cased the place.

"Of course, we pay our consignors when things like this happen, but it is frustrating. I don’t want my employees to feel uncomfortable coming to work. I don’t want to feel uncomfortable coming to work," the owner said.

Now that she's had some time to decompress, she wants to warn nearby businesses since the suspects are still out there.

"It will make more people aware. The police are involved, so maybe that will help get more police officers in Green Hills patrolling."

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said the getaway vehicle was a black or navy Chevy impala. If you have information, call the police.