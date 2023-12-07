'Stork Bus' to stop in Nashville to provide healthcare for pregnant women in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mobile clinic helping mothers who are managing unplanned pregnancies get the healthcare they need will make a stop in Nashville Thursday.

Save the Storks is celebrating its 100th mobile clinic bus by going on a tour across country.

Thursday starting at 10 a.m. people can look for the blue Stork Bus at the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street.

Over the past decade, Save the Storks has been on the road in 34 states.

This year alone, the group has provided $600,000 in Stork Bus grants and has delivered 12 mobile medical units.

Save the Storks partners with women's health clinics and churches to provide care such as free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and counseling to women.

After the 100th Stork Bus stops in Nashville it will make its way across Tennessee and will be donated to Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville, Tennessee.

Anyone in need of this care is welcome to stop by the Stork Bus.