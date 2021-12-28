Watch
Storm 5 Alert beginning 1 p.m. Wednesday; Threats include damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes

Wind is predominant threat, but tornadoes possible
Warmth today, but rain enters the forecast for Wednesday
Severe weather risk for Wednesday December 28th 2021
Posted at 3:48 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 17:58:54-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Storm 5 Weather team has called for a Storm 5 Alert, running from Wednesday at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It has been a mild couple of days for us, but that may help fuel strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. That's when a Storm 5 Alert goes into effect for us. 

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Tennessee under an slight risk (a 2 out of a possible 5) for severe weather, with southern Kentucky under a marginal risk. The major threats include damaging winds, possible spin-up tornadoes, and localized flooding. Flooding is more likely south of I-40, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm threats for Wednesday, December 28th
Relative storm threats for Wednesday

It's not a slam dunk for severe weather, but we'll need to watch it carefully. Parts of Middle Tennessee could see between 1-3 inches of rain.

This isn't our only chance of severe weather this week; more severe storms are possible on Saturday before colder and more seasonal weather moves in next week.

