Storm 5 Alert begins Tuesday afternoon for flash flooding, wind and hail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will likely see showers and storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, with 2-3 inches of rain (locally more) leading to a threat of flash flooding.

The first wave is expected to begin around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with a second wave beginning overnight Wednesday morning.

Much of the area is under an enhanced risk (3 of 5) of severe weather throughout the day Tuesday, while areas more to the east are under a slight risk. (2 of 5) Alongside heavy rain, these storms could carry hail and damaging winds.