Storm 5 Alert called for blowing snow, dangerous cold

Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 17:39:39-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Winter Weather Advisory and Chill Warnings will be in effect late Thursday through early Friday morning. 

The threat of blowing snow and dangerous cold has prompted a Storm 5 Alert from late Thursday afternoon through lunchtime Friday.

The arctic blast will howl in quickly Thursday afternoon around the evening rush hour. Plummeting temps with blowing snow will start for our western counties as early as 5 p.m. Heaviest snow will be along I-65 between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Plateau will have the heaviest b/w 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Snow totals will generally be less than 1" for areas south of Interstate 40.

