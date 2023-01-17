Watch Now
News

Actions

Storm 5 Alert called for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday for wind, hail, isolated tornadoes

wx1.png
WTVF
wx1.png
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 18:13:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday was a beautiful day across the Mid-South with mild temperatures and sunshine.  However, it is January and weather like this doesn't last long.

A one-two-punch storm system is on the way and will bring a few chances for thunderstorms to the area. 

The first chance is between 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday will be along a warm front lifting through the region. The second chance for storms will occur when a cold front moves through between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Ingredients are there for a few of these storms to reach strong to severe limits with damaging wind being the primary concern. Because of this, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

wx1.png

As mentioned, the damaging wind is the primary concern with these storms.  There is a very low chance for isolated tornadoes and even hail.

wxcorrected.png

A weather radio is a great way to get alerts along with downloading our FREE Storm Shield App to your smartphone.

wx3.png
wx4.png
wx5.png
wx6.png
wx7.png
wx8.png

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap