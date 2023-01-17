Storm 5 Alert called for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday for wind, hail, isolated tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday was a beautiful day across the Mid-South with mild temperatures and sunshine. However, it is January and weather like this doesn't last long.

A one-two-punch storm system is on the way and will bring a few chances for thunderstorms to the area.

The first chance is between 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday will be along a warm front lifting through the region. The second chance for storms will occur when a cold front moves through between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Ingredients are there for a few of these storms to reach strong to severe limits with damaging wind being the primary concern. Because of this, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

As mentioned, the damaging wind is the primary concern with these storms. There is a very low chance for isolated tornadoes and even hail.

A weather radio is a great way to get alerts along with downloading our FREE Storm Shield App to your smartphone.

