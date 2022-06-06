Storm 5 Alert called until Tuesday morning for waves of storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert is issued this afternoon until Tuesday at 9 a.m. with the anticipation of storm waves.

Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky can expect small hail, isolated flooding and a couple of tornadoes. At least 60 mph winds are a preliminary threat.

Two disturbances will push our way on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorm storm across the region. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, small hail and locally heavy downpours are the primary threats. The tornado chance on Monday afternoon and evening is low but not zero.

The second disturbance arrives Tuesday. It too could bring a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours the main threat.

